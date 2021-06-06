Kirsten Storms Opens Up About Recent Brain Surgery to Remove Cyst: 'I'm Immensely Thankful'

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage Kirsten Storms

Kirsten Storms is opening up about recently undergoing brain surgery.

Two days after the General Hospital star, 37, first shared that she had gotten surgery to drain and remove "a very large cyst that had split into two," the actress shared additional details about her health and what led to the operation.

"First, thank you for all of the well wishes I've received over the last few days," she wrote on Sunday, noting that she's experienced "random health issues" for several years now, which she disregarded at the time as being side effects to "my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age."

"When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent 'migraines') my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the 'safe side' - even though that isn't his area of expertise," Storms added, calling him "truly a great doctor."

Storms said that it was during the MRI that they "stumbled upon a rather large, very full of fluid, cyst that was attached to the lower portion of brain."

"I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn't more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it," she admitted. "I'm not gonna lie, brain surgery had me nervous, but I'm immensely thankful to my family, friends, and incredible 'work family' who have been supportive, kind and loving during a time when I've been feeling a lot of emotions."



"Work is a great place to be everyday and for the 2 months leading up to my surgery I found a lot of comfort being around the people I've worked beside for so many years. I'm excited to get back to it after my recovery," she continued, adding, "yes, they shaved a portion of my head, so please no comments if you don't like my hair. It's temporary."



As Storms' post came to a close, she once again thanked all of her fans and loved ones for their support.

"Again, thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way. It's not gone unnoticed," the Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century star added before going on to share that while she continues to recover, she'll be working on some knitting projects.

"As for this picture (trust, you don't want to see a pic of me at the moment), these are 2 projects I started a few weeks ago and I'm looking forward to finishing them before I return to work. Both are made with @lionbrandyarn (the one on the left is "Hue + Me" and the one on the right is "Heartland") - it's obvious I have a specific color palette happening right now," she wrote. "Sending love to all of you guys!"



When Storms first revealed she had recently undergone brain surgery on Friday, she explained that the surgery was done to remove "a very large cyst that had split into two."

"What they had to drain and remove was not cancer — I want to clarify that right now before the internet goes crazy wild with rumors about this," she said. "I had a very large cyst that had split into two and the doctor said it was like so full the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull, sounds so weird."

The actress added that while she recovers she'll be taking some time off work. "I will be on the mend for the next several weeks but I will be back at work when this is over with," she wrote.