Engaged couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcome their second child

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcome their second child. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are now the proud parents of two children.

The On Becoming a God in Central Florida star revealed she had given birth to her second baby in a New York Times profile this week. The couple named their little one James Robert.

“He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel,” the Spider-Man actress joked of her son, who was, at the time the piece was written, four months old and 18 pounds. “And a heavy angel.”

Dunst revealed she was expecting a second child when she appeared, pregnant, in W Magazine in March, in photos shot by The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antionette director Sofia Coppola.

Dunst and Plemons, who met in 2015 while working on Fargo, welcomed their first child , a son named Ennis, in 2018. They got engaged in 2017, but have yet to tie the knot.

Dunst told People in 2019 of their engagement , “My mom was like, ‘But when are you guys getting married?’ And I said, ‘Mom, I’m not going to get married when I’m pregnant. I want to have fun and have a drink. I mean, we’re paying for this wedding. I’m paying for the bar! I want to enjoy it.’”

The Bring It On star also shared that she and the Friday Night Lights alum met just in time.

“If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs,” she noted to the outlet. “It feels like I lucked out.”