Engaged couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcome their second child
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are now the proud parents of two children.
The On Becoming a God in Central Florida star revealed she had given birth to her second baby in a New York Times profile this week. The couple named their little one James Robert.
“He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel,” the Spider-Man actress joked of her son, who was, at the time the piece was written, four months old and 18 pounds. “And a heavy angel.”
Dunst revealed she was expecting a second child when she in March, in photos shot by The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antionette director Sofia Coppola.
Dunst and Plemons, who met in 2015 while working on Fargo, , a son named Ennis, in 2018. They got engaged in 2017, but have yet to tie the knot.
Dunst told People in 2019 of , “My mom was like, ‘But when are you guys getting married?’ And I said, ‘Mom, I’m not going to get married when I’m pregnant. I want to have fun and have a drink. I mean, we’re paying for this wedding. I’m paying for the bar! I want to enjoy it.’”
The Bring It On star also shared that she and the Friday Night Lights alum met just in time.
“If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs,” she noted to the outlet. “It feels like I lucked out.”