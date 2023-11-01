Kino Lorber Launches Kino Film Collection, A Subscription Streaming Outlet For Specialty And Arthouse Titles

Kino Lorber has launched a new subscription streaming outlet, Kino Film Collection.

The $6-a-month destination for recent theatrical releases and hundreds of other films drawn from the company’s vast library will be available in the U.S. on Prime Video Channels.

Kino Lorber also operates Kino Now, a platform for rentals and purchases of arthouse and specialty films. The company has made several streaming moves of late. In 2022, it acquired MHz Choice and installed AMC Networks veteran Ed Carroll and former IFC Films head Lisa Schwartz in key management roles. Schwartz, Kino Lorber’s Chief Revenue Officer, will oversee Kino Film Collection. Last spring, Kino Lorber also formed a joint venture with First Look Media to operate both MHz Choice and First Look’s streaming service Topic.

Films available on Kino Film Collection at launch include new 4K restorations of The Conformist as well as key works by contemporary filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos (Dogtooth), Jafar Panahi (Taxi) and Todd Haynes (Poison). Older classics from the vault include Fritz Lang’s Metropolis and Sergei Eisenstein’s Battleship Potemkin.

The Kino Film Collection will be updated monthly with regular streaming premieres of films theatricals like Chile ‘76, Framing Agnes, Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power, The Super 8 Years, The Worst Ones and Costa Brava, Lebanon, plus a mix of library and cult-film selections. December streaming premieres will include a new 4K restoration of Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s Millennium Mambo as well as Songs My Brothers Taught Me, Close to Vermeer, Final Cut, Bacurau, Tokyo Pop and Two Small Bodies.

“Over the last 45 years, we’ve introduced electrifying new films from directors at the vanguard around the world to American audiences, and built a library and brand synonymous with cinematic innovation, distinguished curation, and enduring quality,” said Richard Lorber, President and CEO of Kino Lorber. “The Kino Film Collection will be the place to go to find the classics of tomorrow and the best of cinema past.”

Schwartz added, “The creation of Kino Film Collection is the latest example of our continued commitment to independent film and to ensuring our incredible collection remains available for audiences nationwide. Many streaming services are currently undergoing a shift in their content focus and consequently many titles are becoming increasingly difficult to find. Therefore, we felt it was a business imperative to create a dedicated home where our films would be consistently available to film lovers. This curated collection allows us to highlight our successful new theatrical releases as well as repertory films and beautifully restored library classics.”

