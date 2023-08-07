'King on Screen' sneak peek: 'Incalculable reach on popular culture'

Watch an exclusive clip from the new documentary about the many cinematic versions of Stephen King.

JOSH BOONE: Stephen King has such an incalculable reach on popular culture in ways that I don't think can ever be measured.

VINCENZO NATALI: He's the guy who married American pop culture to horror.

JEFF BEESLEY: Great stories translate from page to celluloid. And there are so many references. Everywhere you look, there's Stephen King references.

LEWIS TEAGUE: I've heard people refer to big dogs as Cujo. Down, Cujo. So it's fun to have worked on a film, the title of which has entered the language as big, dangerous dog.

FRANK DARABONT: He's been such a mirror for pop culture, but now he is his own pop culture.

JP SCOTT: Stephen King helped define so many of what now are cliches and tropes of the cinematic world. You see it parodied, even. That's when you kind of know you've done something special, whether in literature, or in filmmaking, or both, in this case, with Stephen King adaptations.

