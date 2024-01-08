King Charles III Is Reportedly Taking This Drastic Measure Against Prince Andrew Amid PR Crisis

It sounds like the recent release of Jeffrey Epstein documents is catching up to Prince Andrew, who has been relatively protected by King Charles III and other members of the palace. The Duke of York may be losing major privileges that his older brother took care of after he lost his senior role. The consequences could be dire for Andrew if Charles follows through with these alleged steps.

King Charles will reportedly stop paying for Prince Andrew’s security at Royal Lodge in the near future, according to The Telegraph. Charles has funded his younger brother’s security detail out of his own pocket, but the latest allegations handed down from the Epstein documents show just how intertwined the royal was with the late sex offender.

More from SheKnows

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York at WaveOptics, where he opened their new head-offices in Milton Park, Oxfordshire. toured the facilities and tried their ‘wave guides’ glasses.

The U.K. outlet noted that Prince Andrew will need “to conjure up the small fortune” to pay for his royal protection and the maintenance on his 30-room estate, which reportedly needs major repairs. Unlike Prince Harry, who funds his own security and has found a lucrative path in the U.S., Andrew “has no discernible income” after his Epstein scandal. It was Queen Elizabeth II who paid to settle his civil sexual abuse case for a reported $16 million.

The royal family’s decision to stay silent in the wake of any PR crisis isn’t working well for them in the Prince Andrew case because the allegations are serious. It has led to Sir Keir Starmer, a Labor leader in the U.K., to call for a criminal investigation into Andrew’s alleged activities. “I mean, we have to start with the victims here and look at what allegations have been made. I’ve seen the headlines on this, not the detail… but frankly whoever it is, where there are allegations, credible allegations made, then of course they should be looked at,” Sir Starmer said to The Telegraph.

Prince Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing and the Metropolitan Police shut down their investigation after reviewing the claims made by Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against the royal. Andrew has already lost his HRH and military title privileges, his office and staff, and his royal status, but he has still enjoyed the privileges of royal life behind closed doors. King Charles may realize he’s in a losing position by continually supporting his brother and the time to act is now.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

Finding Freedom, Lady in Waiting

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.