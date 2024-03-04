King Charles III May Have Another Headache Coming His Way From the State of Florida

King Charles III just wants a peaceful reign, but it’s easy to see that it’s not going to happen anytime soon. In addition to his own health woes, Prince Andrew’s association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is going to haunt the royal family forever. The latest issue is coming from the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In late February, the Florida governor signed HB 117, a bill that allows for the release of grand jury documents to the public — and yep, that includes the 2006 Epstein case. “The public deserves to know who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking,” said Governor Ron DeSantis at the signing, per ABC7 in Sarasota. “Nobody should be protected from facing justice due to their wealth or status, and those who harm children should be exposed and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a commemoration service at Manchester Cathedral marking the 100th anniversary since the start of the Battle of the Somme.

In 2006, the Duke of York reportedly “lobbied US authorities to accept Epstein’s plea deal” and which resulted in only two charges against the sex offender, per the Mirror. He originally faced 15 years as recommended by the Palm Beach Police Department with multiple felony charges for sex trafficking of up to 36 victims. Instead, Epstein went to prison for 18 months, registered as a sex offender, and payed restitution to the survivors. “There were a lot of questions about what happened where you had a sweetheart deal… This is long overdue, but again, we feel that we can’t just turn a blind eye,” DeSantis shared. Even after the mountains of evidence and prison time, Prince Andrew continued his friendship with Epstein.

It is Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers who indicated in the civil case they filed against Prince Andrews that possible “letters of recommendation” exist in the old Epstein files in Florida. While the Duke of York settled his case with Giuffre for a reported $16.3 million, it is possible that when the law goes into effect on July 1, Andrew’s involvement in Epstein’s Florida plea deal will officially be confirmed.

This pending doom for Andrew, comes at a time when he’s enjoyed a step back into the public eye. After Prince William dropped out of godfather King of Constantine’s memorial, and Charles at home resting, it was the Duke of York who led the way for the royal family at the service. The optics weren’t good for anyone at the palace and their continued support for him is downright baffling. With DeSantis’ big move last week, things are about to become much worse for Prince Andrew.

