King Charles honors Blackpink for environmental efforts: See photos

Blackpink can now add Honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire to their growing list of accolades.

King Charles III honored the K-Pop band, who released their first studio album in 2020, at Buckingham Palace Wednesday for their efforts as advocates at the Conference of the Parties, a meeting to discuss climate change, in 2021.

Band members Roseanne Park (Rosé), Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban (Lisa) posed with King Charles, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, and the first lady of South Korea, Kim Keon Hee, after receiving the honor. (Park's MBE came without the "honorary" qualifier because she has dual citizenship in New Zealand, one of the 14 countries where the U.K. monarch is head of state.)

From left: Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), Jennie Kim, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, King Charles III, first lady of South Korea Kim Keon Hee, Rose (Roseanne Park), and Jisoo Kim pose for a photo at Buckingham Palace Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

The honors were presented Wednesday morning in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace. The awards are part of Britain's honors system, which recognizes outstanding service to the nation and the wider world. Non-U.K. citizens, and those who aren’t members of the 14 realms, receive honorary versions of the awards.

'Blackpink in your area': Everything to know about the alluring group's members, tour and more

Princess Kate, Blackpink sparkle at King Charles banquet with South Korea

King Charles hosted the president and his wife at a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, as Britain rolled out the red carpet for a formal state visit aimed at strengthening trade and defense ties between South Korea and the U.K.

The U.K. government hopes the Korean leader's three-day visit will help cement an "Indo-Pacific tilt" in its foreign and trade policy.

At the sumptuous white tie and tiara banquet, Charles paid tribute to South Korea’s political and economic advances and celebrated its culture. The monarch also singled out praise for Blackpink, in attendance among more than 170 guests in the grand ballroom.

Members of the South Korean girl band Blackpink, Jisoo Kim; Jennie Kim; Roseanne Park (Rosé) and Lalisa Manoban (Lisa), attend the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 21, 2023.

"I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience," Charles said in his banquet speech. "I can only admire how they can prioritize these vital issues, as well as being global superstars."

King Charles III celebrates 75th birthday with food project, Prince William tribute

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

"Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!" he joked, referring to the global hit song by Korean rapper Psy.

For the event, Camilla donned the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s ruby and diamond Burmese tiara and a red gown for the occasion, while Kate, the Princess of Wales, chose a white gown paired with what’s known as the Strathmore Rose tiara. The headpiece had belonged to Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother.

A year on the throne: King Charles III's royal report card

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blackpink at Buckingham Palace: King Charles honors band with MBEs