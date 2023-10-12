Kinepolis Launches New IMAX Screens With ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’; Arrow Video Deal For French Horror ‘Pandemonium’; PGA Award For Polish Producer – Global Briefs



Kinepolis Heralds Opening Of Six New IMAX Screens

Belgium-based exhibitor Kinepolis has unveiled details for the opening of six new IMAX screens in Europe and North America, first announced in May as part of its expanded partnership with IMAX Corporation. The first new IMAX screen opened at Canadian subsidiary Landmark Cinemas’ complex in the city of Waterloo on October 7. This will be followed by the opening of IMAX Liège in Belgium on 13 October; IMAX Kirchberg in Luxembourg (which is the country’s first IMAX screen) on 18 October; IMAX Nîmes in France on 19 October, and IMAX Madrid in Spain on 20 October. The first titles due to be shown at these venues will be Taylor Swift : The Eras Tour and Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which premieres worldwide on October 20. A sixth new IMAX screen will launch at MJR Southgate theatre in the U.S. state of Michigan on November 9 with the release of The Marvels. The Kinepolis Group now operates IMAX screens in 13 locations, six of which are in Europe, six in Canada and one in the U.S. “The agreement with IMAX demonstrates our commitment to continue investing in the ultimate movie experience, offering more movie lovers the chance to watch films in IMAX,” said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group.

Arrow Video Snaps Up L.A. Screamfest Title ‘Pandemonium’

EXCLUSIVE: Genre distribution specialist Arrow Video has acquired UK and North American rights to French horror Pandemonium by multimedia artist Quarxx. The acquisition follows a buzzy screening at the UK’s horror festival Grimmfest this week, which will be followed by the North American Premiere at LA Screamfest on October 14. Arrow Video is planning a 2024 release for the film which world premiere at Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in June and has also played at a raft of genre festivals including Fantasia, Frightfest, Fantasy FilmFest, Sitges and Trieste. The picture stars Hugo Dillon as an ordinary man who dies in a car crash and then descends into the depths of hell. Isabelle Guenezan of Transgressive Production lead produced with executive producer Martine Melloul of Kali Pictures. The deal was negotiated between Cameron Waaler of Arrow Video and Caroline Couret-Delègue of French sales agency Film Seekers France, sister company of UK outfit Film Seekers, which represents world rights on behalf of the filmmakers.

Poland Celebrates First Winner Of the PGA’s Debra Hill Scholarship

Emerging Polish producer Zofia Sablińska has been awarded the Producers Guild of America’s prestigious Debra Hill scholarship. The graduate of the American Film Institute Conservatory’s film production program is the first Polish national to receive the award. She was officially bestowed with the honor by Jamie Lee Curtis at a ceremony on October 5. Created in the memory of The Fog and The Fisher King producer Hill in 2005, the scholarship aims to support outstanding students of the producer profession as they embark on their professional careers. “In the future, I would like to work with international creators and act as a producer between Europe and the U.S, combining the advantages and strengths of both film industries, erase the differences that still exist between them.” said Sablińska, who has previously gained experience with Polish Oscar nominee Ewa Puszczyńska.

