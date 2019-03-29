Kimora Lee Simmons celebrates daughter, 16, getting into Harvard with dig at college admissions scandal

The 16-year-old also got into Dartmouth, Vassar, and Barnard. (Photo: Scott Dudelson/WireImage)

Kimora Lee Simmons couldn’t contain her excitement when her and Russell Simmons’ 16-year-old daughter got into Harvard.

“I’m still crying and beaming,” Kimora said in an Instagram story posted Thursday night, after they found out the good news. “You don’t understand this has been a ride for me. I’m two out of two kids in college. I have two boys left, I don’t know if I can do it.”

In a not-so-subtle dig at the wealthy parents allegedly involved in the recent college admissions scandal, Kimora explained that she’s especially proud of Aoki because she had no hope of getting in based on her athletic abilities — real or fake.

“Quite honestly she really did it on her own merit, and we’re so really proud because Yoki can’t row or anything like that. There was really no hope for us in that area. I’m just so proud that you did it on your own.”

Aoki posted a video of her herself crying as she opened her acceptance letter, and her mom can be heard in the background screaming, “Oh my god, you want to go there? Yaaaaay!”





The fashion designer posted another video of her son reading the email admitting Aoki into the Harvard class of 2023, and the proud mom can again be heard screaming with pride.

Her post revealed that the 16-year-old also got into Dartmouth, Vassar and Barnard, along with other schools.





