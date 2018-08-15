Kimberly Guilfoyle's nickname for Donald Trump Jr. will ruin this candy for you

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle seem to be getting pretty serious in their relationship! I mean, the first step is making it Insta-official — check! Step two, getaway trip to Paris — check! And step three, cute little pet names for each other, of course.

Check!

Don Jr. reportedly has a pretty normal nickname for his girlfriend of three months: Pooh Bear. Oh bother, that’s boring! Thank goodness the former Fox News host was a bit more creative.

Kimberly calls her man Junior Mint — yes, like your least favorite movie theater candy. The “You wanted M&Ms but that SOB ahead of you took the last two boxes and your teeth can’t handle Milk Duds anymore” candy.

The internet had some rather interesting thoughts on these names, particularly “Junior Mint.” It’s bad enough that a grown man’s name includes “junior,” but add a tiny round candy to the mix … The irony didn’t escape some people.

It's been reported that Donald Trump, Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, refers to him as Junior Mint. So it really is that small, eh? Must run in the family… — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 15, 2018





Coincidence, “junior mint” is my safe word — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) August 15, 2018





Junior mint—-his nickname from his new girlfriend Kimberly -does that make Donnie Senior Mint🤔 — •badorable (@badorable) August 15, 2018





Junior Mint would work in prison too !…..Jr. will be dessert 🍮 — BRUCE (@bruce24975851) August 15, 2018





I would enjoy a Junior Mint or two occasionally. Until now. They are now ruined for me. Forever. — Nil Desperandum (@itisNilDesperan) August 15, 2018





The Junior Mint nickname is for the size of his miniscule penis, clearly. — ozwalled (@ozwalled) August 15, 2018









"Junior Mint" for a rich scion is pretty clever. "Pooh Bear" is a boilerplate pet name and I expect nothing less from DJTJ. — Eric Cunningham (@EricCunningham) August 15, 2018





Watch Sam Smith slammed for “disrespectful” comment about Michael Jackson:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: