    Kimberly Guilfoyle's nickname for Donald Trump Jr. will ruin this candy for you

    Heather Gardner
    Video Producer, Yahoo Entertainment

    Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle seem to be getting pretty serious in their relationship! I mean, the first step is making it Insta-official — check! Step two, getaway trip to Paris — check! And step three, cute little pet names for each other, of course.

    Check!

    Don Jr. reportedly has a pretty normal nickname for his girlfriend of three months: Pooh Bear. Oh bother, that’s boring! Thank goodness the former Fox News host was a bit more creative.

    Kimberly calls her man Junior Mint — yes, like your least favorite movie theater candy. The “You wanted M&Ms but that SOB ahead of you took the last two boxes and your teeth can’t handle Milk Duds anymore” candy.

    The internet had some rather interesting thoughts on these names, particularly “Junior Mint.” It’s bad enough that a grown man’s name includes “junior,” but add a tiny round candy to the mix … The irony didn’t escape some people.









