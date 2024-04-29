Kimberly Guilfoyle Picked The Wrong Day To Announce Her New Dog Book

Kimberly Guilfoyle probably has a bone to pick with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem over competing dog books.

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend announced the pending publication of her children’s book, “The Princess and Her Pup,” on social media.

In a social media post, Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, said the book is a “heartfelt story that teaches children that it’s easier to be courageous with a friend by your side.” She added that she will donate some proceeds to help abused and abandoned dogs and cats.

I’m thrilled to announce that my new children’s book “The Princess & her Pup” is now available for pre-order at https://t.co/YnRynaoRJ7



I partnered with @BraveBooksUS on this heartfelt story that teaches children that it’s easier to be courageous with a friend by your side.



And… pic.twitter.com/mFFOPryUn4 — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) April 29, 2024

Sadly for Guilfoyle’s promotional team, her book announcement came after the Republican governor had faced three days of internet heat after a story about excerpts from her upcoming memoir revealed that she once killed a 14-month-old wirehaired pointer for being “less than worthless” as a hunting dog and added that she then shot a smelly goat at the same gravel pit.

Noem’s attempt to defend the animal shootings as an example of being able to make hard choices was criticized by both liberals and conservatives.

And, of course, the dog shooting was still on people’s minds based on the many social media comments on Guilfoyle’s post.

Kristi Noem call your office please https://t.co/69fPamhd4y — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) April 29, 2024

That's a lovely Foreword that Kristi Noem wrote for you.



'everyone loves puppies' https://t.co/QxOzC3xKSG — Fin Fox Guy - #GOPWarOnWomen (@FinFox2) April 29, 2024

Sequel "The Governor and Her Pup" has been canceled. https://t.co/p70g7beo2A — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) April 29, 2024

Either

A) You’re very good at trolling or

B) You should send a copy to your friend. https://t.co/6KARO4Cs6Ypic.twitter.com/MQZgawiVtq — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) April 29, 2024

Having trouble reconciling the "Aging Escort" look with children's stories about an animal no Trump has ever owned 🙄 https://t.co/WtGzx2xzJv — CheeseheadLucy 🌻 (@cheeseheadlucy) April 29, 2024

Man, is this an example of Really Horrible Timing!!



Have you sent an autographed copy to @KristiNoem?



I hope there isn't a sequel planned, "The Prince & His Goat." https://t.co/mFoPcqmdXX — Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) April 29, 2024

Man the GOP had to counterprogram that Kristi Noem book quick didn't they? https://t.co/SmaX0v1D8o — Erik Childress (@EriktheMovieman) April 29, 2024

