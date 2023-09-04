Kimberly Guilfoyle Had To Defend Her 2-Year Engagement to Donald Trump Jr. in a Very Awkward Interview



It looks like one conservative news network isn’t keeping up with the Trump family business after Newsmax host Greg Kelly had a rather awkward interview with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. Things suddenly went awry on Sunday when the newscaster called Donald Trump her “potential father-in-law.” That description didn’t land very well with Guilfoyle.

“So obviously this atrocity unfolds, your potential father-in-law under arrest. But you know what? it’s turning up roses,” Kelly said at the top of the broadcast, via Mediaite.



“Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus,” Guilfoyle quipped.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, reportedly have tension with one another. https://t.co/w7s8XwZ4C2 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 14, 2022

He pressed on for more details about the wedding after his obvious mistake, “Is it sealed? Do we have a date?” She replied, “Uh, not that I’m sharing on the air.” We’d like to say the interview got better from here, but Kelly was persistent in talking about her engagement, which is very old news.

“Fair enough. Hey, I’m glad. I didn’t realize. There’s a ring,” Kelly continued to dig himself into a hole. “Fantastic, that’s great news.” But Guilfoyle wasn’t done making the cringeworthy moment a bit more uncomfortable. “We’ve been engaged babe for two years, but we’ll take this breaking news alert. That’s hysterical,” she laughed. Kelly didn’t seem to know how to get himself out of this situation, so he just doubled down on the awkwardness.



“Well, I mean, alright. Look, we need— What’s he waiting for?” Kelly asked as he banged on the table in front of him. “We need more Trump,” she summed up. Well, not everyone would agree with that, but Guilfoyle’s engagement to Donald Jr. was not a secret (especially with that 8-carat ring). They’ve been engaged since New Year’s Eve 2020 but kept the secret under wraps until January 2022.

