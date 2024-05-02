Kimberly Guilfoyle Floats Wild Theory About Kristi Noem’s Dog-Killing Admission

Kimberly Guilfoyle on Wednesday tossed out a strange theory to explain away South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s dog-killing admission.

One America News Network host Dan Ball asked Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., “why the hell” Noem would have copped in her new memoir to once shooting her 14-month-old pup dead.

The admission has been condemned by Republicans and Democrats alike with commentators on both sides of the aisle suggesting it has tanked Noem’s bid to become presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump’s running mate.

“It makes no sense. I don’t understand,” said Guilfoyle. “I’ve always liked Gov. Noem. She works very hard, tirelessly on behalf of the movement.”

Guilfoyle, who works with the no-kill animal welfare organization Furry Friends, cited her previous legal work as an animal abuse prosecutor as why the issue of animal rights is “something I take really seriously.”

“I just can’t imagine that because there’s a forever home for all animals,” explained Guilfoyle, who was ostensibly on the show to promote her new dog-themed children’s book “The Princess and Her Pup.”

Then she floated the theory: “I don’t know what happened, maybe somebody slipped that in and she didn’t see it. I don’t know, but it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, so that’s a tough one to take.”

The theory seems unlikely, though, given how Noem has since doubled down on the admission, spinning it as proving her decisive leadership skills and ability to do hard things when needed.

Ball admitted there were “tough decisions” to be made on farms before regaling Guilfoyle with a story about his dad once shooting their dog dead after it was hit by a car, saying it’s a “different world today.”

Guilfoyle countered by saying there were organizations like Furry Friends that offer help to animals that have been “terribly abused and abandoned that need serious medical care.”

Guilfoyle reportedly began dating former President Donald Trump’s eldest son in 2018, the same year she left Fox News amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Trump Jr. is an avid hunter who in 2012 drew ire after he posed with his brother Eric Trump alongside dead big-game animals during a safari in Africa.

Watch the interview here:

