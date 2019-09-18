Former 'Bold and the Beautiful' star Kimberlin Brown Pelzer says being conservative in Hollywood is 'tough'

President Trump made his way westward to California this week to attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills on Tuesday that’s expected to raise millions from wealthy Republicans — and raising the ire of a big portion of the decidedly blue state’s population.

That includes famously liberal-leaning Hollywood, where many of its constituents have been outspokenly critical of the president’s visit. Will & Grace actors Debra Messing and Eric McCormack even went so far as to demand a list of who would be attending the fundraiser, which some interpreted as an ominous call for a blacklist of Trump supporters.

The anti-conservative sentiment among the Hollywood industry is real, asserts former actor Kimberlin Brown Pelzer, who spent nearly two decades on soaps The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

“To be a conservative actress in California, it’s a tough place,” she said on Fox & Friends First Wednesday. “I’m very lucky because I have other businesses to rely on, but there are actors that truly are conservative out there that are afraid to come forward, because they’re going to lose their livelihood.”

She continued, “When you have actors in Hollywood calling for a new blacklist...it’s something that I never in my lifetime thought I would see.”

Pelzer pointed out that most actors rely solely on their craft to make a living, “[Conservative actors] are really afraid. I have several conservative friends that you would know who are afraid to come forward because they are the sole providers for their families.”

Pelzer compared the current climate endorsed by Messing and McCormack as “reverse McCarthyism” and noted that in the past, gay actors were shut out in a similar manner.

When asked her thoughts on how not just Hollywood, but the entire nation, has come to a point where it is volatile to reveal whom one politically supports, Pelzer said, “It’s ironic, because you have the Left constantly calling Trump a bully, amongst other names. And yet, they are bullying people into silence.”

Pelzer noted that she refuses to remain silent anymore, and that this treatment spurred her to run for office in 2017 as a candidate for California’s 36th congressional district. “The tide is going to change, and it’s going to change for the better,” she concluded.

