Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorcing amid report they owe $1.1M in unpaid taxes

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are splitting up after 11 years of marriage. (Photo: NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

It's over for Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce amid the couple's financial issues, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. They've been married for 11 years and share four children. The news comes hours after TMZ reported they owe more than $1 million in unpaid taxes.

Zolciak lists April 30 as the date of separation, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Monday. The Don't Be Tardy star declared the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." She's seeking primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She requested to legally restore her maiden name.

A rep for Zolciak had no comment when reached by Yahoo.

The NFL alum, 37, and Zolciak, 44, are parents to children Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins, Kane and Kaia. Biermann legally adopted her two daughters from prior relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Zolciak and Biermann owe $1.1 million to the IRS for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also reportedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes for 2018. Their home in the Atlanta area went into foreclosure in February.

Zolciak and Biermann met at a charity event went when Bravo cameras were rolling in 2010. They wed the following year and starred in their own spinoff, Don't Be Tardy, which ended in 2020.

In November, Zolciak joked to E! News the secret to her happy marriage is "lots of sex."

"I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel," she shared.