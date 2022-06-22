Kim Kardashian's 'Tonight Show' interview gets interrupted by her kids

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, Kim Kardashian stopped by to promote her new skincare line, SKKN BY KIM. However, during her interview, there were a couple of audience members who were being a little extra loud.

Kardashian's two sons, Saint and Psalm West, were sitting in the audience and making such loud sounds that even Fallon was distracted. "I'm hearing kids," Jimmy Fallon pointed out. That's when Kardashian whipped her head around and yelled to her sons, "Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?" While the audience laughed and "aww-ed" at her two adorable sons watching their mother at work, Kardashian was not as entertained.

Earlier in the day, a clip was being shared on social media of Kardashian having to scold her eldest son Saint for misbehaving on her Instagram Live, which, according to the video, was filmed either on her way to 30 Rock or after the show.

It's likely that the boys had been a little bored and restless all day following their mom around at work. However, while Saint was the one getting in trouble in the car, it was Psalm who had to be taken away after Kardashian had to halt her interview to scold him a second time.

"Guys, seriously. You got to, you got to go," Kardashian screamed over to her sons, before Psalm was whisked away.