Kim Kardashian's never-before-seen shapewear mock infomercials

Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave a behind-the-scenes look at the never-before-seen mock infomercials that were made for Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, when it was known by the controversial name "Kimono."

In June, when Kardashian announced "Kimono" as the name of her new line, the reality star faced much blowback and accusations of cultural appropriation.

Nice underwear, but as a Japanese woman who loves to wear our traditional dress,👘 kimono, I find the naming of your products baffling (since it has no resemblance to kimono), if not outright culturally offensive, especially if it’s merely a word play on your name. Pls reconsider — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019

Two months later, Kardashian relaunched the line as "SKIMS," so her faux infomercials were never seen. Until now.

Drawing inspiration from a 1994 infomercial her mother Kris Jenner did for a product called "Wicks of Wisdom," Kardashian wanted to do "little funny snippets" of her sisters for Instagram to launch a viral campaign for the shapewear line. "I just thought to launch the brand with an infomercial vibe would be so funny," said Kardashian.

However, one sister who was not happy about filming the mock infomercial, and is probably not happy the clips are now going public? Khloé Kardashian.

When Khloé arrived on set, she discovered she'd be dancing to the "Baby Shark Dance" song and sucking on a lollipop, while wearing "Kimono."

"So this is what Kim wants," said Khloé, who then asked, "What is going on here?"

Lol YOU guys try dancing to baby shark trying to be cute... It ain’t cute 🤷🏼‍♀️😂#KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner enlisted her friends and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna to recreate her ’90s infomercial.

Ok guys new #KUWTK starts now east coast!!! Here’s a little sneak peek of our @skims commercial!! pic.twitter.com/26MLIJhmU9 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 4, 2019

Of course, none of these vids ever saw the light of day since "Kimono" was DOA.

