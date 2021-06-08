Kim Kardashian Wishes Kanye West a Happy Birthday amid Their Divorce: 'Love U for Life!'

Kim Kardashian took a moment to celebrate Kanye West on his 44th birthday amid the pair's ongoing divorce.

For Kim's tribute on Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo to Instagram of the former couple alongside three of their children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and son Saint, 5. (They also share 2-year-old son Psalm.)

"Happy Birthday," the Skims creator, 40, captioned the family shot. "Love U for Life! 🎈."

Kim continued to honor West on her Instagram Story, where she shared a pic of the Yeezy designer as a child. She followed that by uploading a candid shot of the duo during a night out and also posted a photo of West with their kids.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet tribute for West on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!" Khloé, 36, wrote alongside a picture of herself with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kim and West in the ocean together. "Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Kris Jenner also wished West a simple "happy birthday" on her Instagram Story as she shared a photo of the pair holding hands.

Kim and West began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage.

On last week's episode of KUWTK, Kim addressed her marital woes with her sisters following a big fight she had with the "Famous" rapper. "I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming - I can't do that," she said while crying. "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything."

She added, "I feel like a f— failure, that it's like, a third f— marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f— loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."

Now, nearly four months after she filed for divorce, Kim is "doing great," a source told PEOPLE exclusively on Friday.

"She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file," the source continued. "She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."