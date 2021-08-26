Kim Kardashian West Is Not Changing Her Name amid Divorce from Kanye West, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West has no plans to drop "West" from her last name.

Amid reports that Kanye West has filed paperwork to make his first name "Ye," a source tells PEOPLE that though the rapper may be considering a name change, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will be keeping her surname the same.

"Although Kanye often has creative ideas that Kim appreciates, he also often changes his mind. He might like Ye now, but it's hard to know if he will in the future," the insider says. "All the kids have the last name West, so Kim is keeping it as is. Kanye hasn't asked her to change it either."

Kardashian West, 40, filed for divorce from West, 44, in February after almost 7 years of marriage. The two share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

The news that she will keep her last name the same as her children comes weeks after fans speculated that Kardashian West's upcoming rebrand of her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, had something to do with her wanting to drop the "W" from its name.

However, Women's Wear Daily reported in July that West has actually been the one helping Kardashian West with her beauty brand upheaval.

A source told WWD that Kardashian's rebrand "has nothing to do" with her divorce or dropping the "W" from its name — although a new brand name is coming.

"Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name," the source said. "The rebrand has been in the works for some time. Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name and the packaging," the insider said. "Innovative formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website has always been Kim's vision from the beginning. She is incredibly excited about this next phase."

Kardashian West has also been supporting her ex-husband's work as of late, bringing their four children to the first two listening parties for West's upcoming album, Donda. A third listening party is set to take place on Aug. 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

"Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship," a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. "It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though."

"Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space," the insider continued, adding that they are now "able to make amicable decisions that benefit the kids."