Kim Kardashian West Was in So Much Pain During Her Pregnancy With North That She Thought She Miscarried

On Sunday’s 90-minute 10th anniversary special, Kris Jenner and her five daughters sat down with Ryan Seacrest to reflect on the last decade of their lives, including some of their toughest moments. From Kim‘s near-miscarriage to Kourtney and Scott Disick‘s never-ending are-they-or-aren’t-they, read on for some of their most candid confessions.

Kim on meeting Kanye West:

“Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction. I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted. After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.’ He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.”

Kim on Kanye’s 2013 proposal:

“He does really extravagant things for my birthday. It was my birthday and he flew in town and then I was like, ‘Let’s just stay home.’ We were getting on the plane and I was like: ‘Come on, do we have to go? Let’s just have dinner here. We don’t have to go to San Francisco.’ When all the lights went on and the band was playing, I had no idea. They were playing a Lana Del Ray song and I thought she was going to come out and perform.”

Kim on getting pregnant with her first child, daughter North:

“Khloé and I had gone to a fertility doctor, and they said it would be really hard for me [to get pregnant]. So I was about to freeze my eggs, and then I randomly got pregnant. I remember calling [Kanye] and he thought a family member of mine died I was so hysterical. I thought my life was over, that I was pregnant, it was so hard for me. Obviously it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Kim on her near-miscarriage:

“I was so scared, I was having so much pain. I mean, at one point I thought I had a miscarriage — I was pretty certain about it. I didn’t know what was going on. I flew all the way home on Thanksgiving and the doctor told me, ‘There’s no heartbeat, you had a miscarriage. Let’s get through it, come in after Thanksgiving dinner.’ Then I went in that morning and he was like, ‘There’s a heartbeat, you didn’t have a miscarriage!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a sign.’ It was such an emotional Thanksgiving, and Kourtney was the only one that knew about it. Her and Kanye, because we were in Miami living together.”

Kourtney on Scott:

“I guess we’re co-parenting our kids and just trying to get along. I mean, he’s family. But I mean, we’re definitely psychotic. I think that since we’ve broken up the last time, which was almost two years ago, we’ve never been back together, even though we travel together with the kids. It’s confusing to people, but we’ve never one time …”

Scott on Kourtney:

“There’s zero connection, she made that very clear just now. I just want everyone to know we are just co-parenting. No, but she’s like the only person I’ve ever loved in my life, so I think she’s cute and stuff. I try to f*** her once a week.”

On whether they would ever get back together:

“The debauchery that’s gone on has definitely closed the door several billion times,” Kourtney said. “He [behaves] for a time period, he can’t be consistent.”

“Every time I become too good of a person, she stops loving me because she fell in love with a person who was a little bit f—ed up,” Scott aid. “I treat you like royalty, you don’t say hello to me. I spit in your face, you’re like, ‘Hey babe.’ ” (For the record, Kourtney doesn’t agree.)

“I’m dying over here. It’s tough,” Scott said. “I mean, we have a beautiful relationship that we’re able to travel with our family, but obviously it is difficult because you know, for the intimacy side. I’m jerking off pretty heavy!”

On their significant others/kids appearing on the show:

“It’s such a personal choice,” Kim said. “You can fall in love with someone, and it’s not their job to be on our show. Kanye respects what I do and sometimes he’s on, if he happens to be there, or will let us film if we’re at a concert. At first we were like, ‘Our kids will never be on, my daughter is not going to be on.’ But she’s always around me and she’s so cute, so I just want people to see [that] a little bit. It’s never a story revolving them or about them or anything too personal. We know that we signed up for this, but our kids did not.”