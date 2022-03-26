Kim Kardashian shares Pete Davidson's tribute tattoo to her on Instagram

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on March 26 to share her the tattoo her boyfriend Pete Davidson got in her honor. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kim Kardashian just showed off the very special ink her boyfriend Pete Davidson got in her honor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who began dating the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, took to her Instagram Story on March 26 to share a photo of Davidson collarbone tattoo, which reads, “My girl is a lawyer.” Though she’s not an attorney yet, Kardashian recently passed the “baby bar” exam , which allowed her to forego the traditional law school route under California rule. The reality star, who has a passion for criminal justice reform and has helped several incarcerated individuals be granted clemency , is now eligible to sit for the bar exam in order to obtain her license to practice.

Though Kardashian posted this particular tattoo on social media, she confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year that it’s just one of several pieces Davidson has on his body in honor of his girlfriend. This one, however, is particularly special to the SKIMS founder.

"I think my favorite one, it says 'my girl is a lawyer,' and that one is really cute," Kardashian explained to DeGeneres at the time.

Kim Kardashian posts a photo of Pete Davidson's tattoo in her honor. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kardashian, who appeared in sketches opposite Davidson during her first Saturday Night Live hosting experience last year, also shared that in addition to the ink, Davidson had her name branded on him.

"I just think he was like, 'I want something that's there, that I can't, you know, get rid of... cause he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he's, like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as a scar on me,'" she explained on the talk show.

Whether Davidson will appear on Kardashian’s upcoming Hulu reality show The Kardashians remains to be seen. The KKW Beauty owner told Variety, “I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does... But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."