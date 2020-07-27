Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West in Wyoming After His Public Apology

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are talking things out.

The longtime couple reunited for the first time in recent weeks on Monday, July 27. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair was spotted driving together in Wyoming. A source tells E! News, "It got very emotional."

Their face-to-face interaction comes just two days after the 43-year-old rapper and presidential hopeful publicly apologized to his wife of six years.

Over the weekend, Kanye took to Twitter to ask the reality TV star forgiveness following his recent social media behavior, which included tweets that he wanted a divorce.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," Kanye wrote on Saturday, July 25. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

According to an insider, Kanye, who has been open about his mental health struggles and bipolar diagnosis, reached out to Kim recently to further the conversation privately.

Kim Kardashian's Supportive Statements of Kanye West

"Kanye seems to be in a better headspace in the last few days. He has been in touch with Kim, and has apologized privately and publicly," the insider explained. "She understands and has forgiven him, but is still very hesitant about the future."

The SKIMS founder is "hopeful" her husband will "calm down" once his 10th studio album is released, noted the insider. Kanye originally planned to drop Donda: With Child, named after his late mother Donda West, on Friday, July 25. However, it has since been postponed and Kanye has yet to share a new release date.

Despite the delayed release, the insider made it clear that his various projects are his priority, including his music and Gap partnership with his Yeezy line.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 MET Gala, After Party More

"He is focused solely on creating right now and is very extreme about it. He will spend hours on hours creating new music, editing or creating pieces for his line, and doesn't give himself breaks," the insider described. "He's very dedicated and focused."

A second source shared the same sentiments and explained that Kanye has kept himself busy at his Wyoming ranch.

"There is a lot of work being done with Kanye's music and his clothing designs. He never stops," the second source expressed. "They have a big set up in the barns with people at tables working on clothing designs and making them. There's a lot of meetings and creativity happening."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram More