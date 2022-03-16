Kim Kardashian and Son Saint Sing Encanto 's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' in Adorable Videos

Kim Kardashian, Saint West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Saint West and Kim Kardashian

Saint is an Encanto aficionado!

The 6-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appeared alongside his famous mom on social media Tuesday, singing along to "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the earworm song from Disney's recent hit animated film.

In a series of videos posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story, Saint plays with an eye-color-changing filter as he recites the lyrics to the popular ensemble tune.

"We don't talk about Bruno, but ... it was my wedding day," he sings the beginning of the song as Kardashian, 41, can be seen joining in.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the breakout song from 2021's Encanto. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, it has steadily climbed the charts, previously surpassing 2013's Frozen and its massive hit "Let It Go," which peaked at No. 5.

Miranda, 42, told PEOPLE in January that he wasn't expecting the song's success. "I'm surprised it's 'Bruno,' " he said that month.

"I feel like this is my 'Send in the Clowns,' which was the late Stephen Sondheim's biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I'll take it!" he added.

"My son came home from school today and he was like, 'Daddy, everyone's singing it,' " Miranda also said. "He's both proud and like, 'All right, already.' Because remember, he heard that song last May. He's way over it."

Meanwhile, Kardashian's time with her second-oldest child (she and West, 44, also share 2½-year-old son Psalm, as well as daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 8½) comes shortly after she called out her ex on his "narrative" regarding when he can see their kids.

On Monday, the rapper shared a photo to Instagram of North's backpack adorned with three pins: one of an alien, one of Kardashian's face and another of West's face.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," he wrote in the caption. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Kardashian asked West to "stop with this narrative," adding, "You were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."