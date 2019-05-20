Kim Kardashian slams major fast food chain on Twitter: 'I have a serious complaint'

"Check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for myteam to contact

Hell hath no fury like a Kardashian scorned -- especially when fries are involved!

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to call out popular fast-food chain Jack in the Box for a recent experience she had with the company:





"I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast," she typed without tagging the chain's official Twitter account.

"Check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!"

Though it's unclear what exactly happened between Kardashian West and the restaurant, it's safe to say it probably wasn't good.

Kardashian continued in a second tweet:





"I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order," Kardashian West typed.

"It’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning."

Yikes! Kardashian West also added that "nobody recognized" her inside the restaurant.

Jack in the Box promptly responded to Kardashian West's first tweet via Twitter:





"Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you," the chain wrote. "Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately."

Here's to hoping this debacle get solved before things get messier than a ketchup spill.