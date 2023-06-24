Kim Kardashian Shares Twinning Photo With Kourtney Kardashian From North West's Birthday Party

What feud?

On June 22, Kim Kardashian shared Instagram photos from her eldest daughter North West's 10th birthday slumber party that took place earlier this month, headed by a rare photo of herself posing with pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian in matching pink pajamas—outfits supplies for the guests. She captioned the pic, "Troop Beverly Hills."

Kim shared her post after recent episodes of the family's series The Kardashians depicted a feud that erupted between the sisters over the SKIMS founder's choice to collaborate with Dolce & Gabbana on a runway show in September 2022. The event took place months after the label worked with Kourtney to design her wedding dress for her and Travis Barker's nuptials at Domenico Dolce and Steffano Gabbana's Italian estate.

Many people quickly brought up the on-air feud between Kim and Kourtney, a mom of three who is currently expecting her and the Blink-182 drummer's first child together, in the comments section of the SKKN BY KIM founder's post.

"Thought y'all were beefing," one user wrote, while another speculated, "Awww look who made up." Another person asked, "Y'all done with the D&G beef?"

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Road to Baby

On a June 15 episode of the Hulu reality show, Kourtney alleged that Kim was "legit copying my wedding," adding, "She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own." Her sister later said in a confessional that she "couldn't have been more mindful" of the Poosh founder and that she had told Dolce & Gabbana, "Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect for Kourtney."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

On an episode of The Kardashians that was released June 22, Kourtney went on to tell her stylist that Kim allegedly was "putting out all these vibes from my wedding" at the Dolce & Gabbana show. Meanwhile, Kim vented to Domenico about how her sister got "so mad" over their collab and is "such a hater." She also said in a confessional, "I did this to push me mentally and emotionally, but knowing that Kourtney is mad just kills my vibe."

Story continues

She did, however, note that she'll eventually clear the air with her sister.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Meanwhile, Kim's post certainly warmed fellow sister Khloe Kardashian's heart. The Good American founder expressed her appreciation for "Kourt and Kiki moments," and also wrote, "You guys are the cutest."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App