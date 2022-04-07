Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘a champion’ for Kanye ‘speaking his truth’ amid social media outbursts

On The Kardashians: An ABC News Special, Wednesday, Kim Kardashian opened up about the current status of her and Kanye West. After six years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. She has since started a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

“Kanye and I have had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids," Kardashian said. “ So, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do.”

Kardahsian and West co-parent four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Since their parents' relationship is played out in the public, Kardashian believes that honesty is the best policy when it comes to discussing her relationship with their dad.

“I'm really open and honest with them,” she said. “You know, the younger ones don't understand as much. But as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on, and you have to just really be there for them no matter what. Even in this crazy life that we live.”

That “crazy life” has involved West threatening her boyfriend on social media. When journalist Robin Roberts asked her about the recent tirade, which resulted in West being suspended by Instagram.

“I think that at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating,” Kardashian said. “And I've always been like a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that.”

For more about the episode visit The Kardashians: An ABC News Special.

