Kim Kardashian Says She Hid Her Kris Humphries Wedding Ring From 'Heartbroken' Kanye West

The reality star said 'nothing happened' between her and West while she was still married, but she knew she 'f**ked up.'

Kim Kardashian knew there might be something with Kanye West after a telling encounter shortly after her marriage to Kris Humphries.

During an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3 on Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recalled seeing West's "heartbroken" face as she showed off her wedding ring at an event -- and realized she "f**ked up."

"You know, I f**ked up, and went a different direction, and realized that I f**ked up pretty soon," she said of her 2011 wedding to Humphries. The pair were only married for 72 days before Kardashian filed for divorce.

"What was crazy was -- I've never told this story before -- so I'm presenting an award... and Kanye was nominated. So I see him backstage. We end up both at the Soho House, and he sat at my table, and I had my big ring on, because I was married," she recalled. "So, I'm talking with my ring, and I talk with my hands a lot, so I'm talking and I just see him looking at my ring, and his face would just like, get heartbroken. So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this, with one hand."

"I caught on to that, yeah. You know, we look back now, and I guess him and his best friend had a convo, and he was like, 'Dude, like, we're at a restaurant together. She just got married two weeks ago,'" she said. "Nothing went down, nothing happened, but then I went to New York and started filming and I was like, 'You're right, I'm miserable. I made the wrong decision.'"

Kardashian and West officially started dating in April 2012, though Kardashian's divorce wasn't finalized until June 3, 2013, just days before she gave birth to her and West's first child together, daughter North. Kardashian and West married in 2014, and their son, Saint, was born in 2015. They welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in January.

The reality star opened up more about her brief marriage during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last year, revealing that she knew her marriage to Humphries was doomed on their honeymoon.

"At the time I just thought, ‘Holy sh*t, I’m 30-years-old -- I better get this together. I better get married,’” she admitted. “I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and all their friends are having kids. So, it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.”

