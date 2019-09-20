Kim Kardashian Says She Delayed Her Birth with North by 2 Hours to Get a Manicure

Kim Kardashian West experienced quite the action-packed day when she welcomed her first child, North West, in 2013.

During Thursday’s episode of her close friend Jonathan Cheban‘s new podcast, FoodGod: OMFG, Kim, 38, recalled that prior to arriving at the hospital and giving birth to North in June six years ago, she decided to make a few pit stops.

“I go, ‘I need a McGriddle at McDonald’s,'” the reality star recalled, adding that she asked Cheban that day, “‘Do you mind driving me to get a bikini wax?'”

Cheban, 45, noted that Kim “couldn’t move” the day she was scheduled to give birth. “I had to actually like squeeze her inside of the car and pull her out to get this wax,” he said.

“And then afterwards we go to get a McGriddle in McDonald’s, and we’re racing so fast,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said as Cheban noted that they were being followed by paparazzi in the car.

View photos Kim and North West | Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com More

“It was so crazy,” she continued. “So we’re racing trying to like ditch them, and then at that moment I get the call saying, ‘Hey you have preeclampsia you have to deliver right now.'”

Preeclampsia is a condition that pregnant women develop. It is marked by high blood pressure and typically results in the swelling of feet, legs and hands, according to WebMD.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Her Kids — and North’s Grin Reveals She Lost Front Tooth

“I remember the exact day,” Cheban said. “Because I dropped you off, and I had a meeting. And I left for like 3 hours and in that time, you ended up getting to the hospital. Like literally because I had dropped you off after the wax had happened that day and then it turned into pandemonium.”

Kim recalled that after she returned home, the doctors called her and insisted she needed to deliver. But the reality star was not ready to do so.

“My nails were dark,” she said. “It was when I was still in my Linkin Park after-dark phase with my Burgundy nails. And I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m having a girl like I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery.’ So I told the doctor, ‘Are you sure I have to deliver right now, can you give me like two hours?’ And he was like, ‘Fine meet me in two hours.'”

View photos Kim Kardashian and North West | Kim Kardashian/Instagram More

And as Kim was prepping to welcome her first child, her husband Kanye West was on a different continent.