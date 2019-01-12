Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Surprised Her with Her Own Barbie Doll After Mattel Deal Was Nixed

A Kim Kardashian West Barbie doll?

That was nearly a reality, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, claimed on Friday.

The revelation came in a tweet Kardashian West sent while looking back at a photo taken during a Victoria’s Secret event in Los Angeles, California, in March 2011.

Her ensemble that night — a sleeveless little black dress that she accessorized with tan pumps, diamond jewelry and a pink Chanel purse — was meant to be recreated for her Barbie doll, Kardashian West recalled.

“Have the best story about this look!” she wrote. “I had a Barbie deal and she was going to wear this exact look!”

The deal ended up getting canceled by manufacturer Mattel, Kardashian West said — but husband Kanye West had a plan.

Though the doll was no longer going to be produced, the “Flashing Lights” rapper, 41, swooped into action — and had the toy company make something special for his wife.

“Kanye knew how sad I was, called Mattel and made all my dreams come true by having my prototype made just for me!” she recalled.

Mattel did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment about the scrapped Kardashian Barbie.

Kardashian West didn’t provide a pic of her doppelgänger doll, but fans loved the idea of it.

“Best husband ever,” one wrote, while another gushed, “This is AMAZING! He really is the best.”

“OMG, a KKW Barbie would be a great collectors item!!!” wrote one fan. “I would totally buy it!!” agreed another.

Plenty of celebrities have had their own Barbie dolls — including Jennifer Lopez, Ree Drummond, Zendaya, Heidi Klum and, of course, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

During a trip to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, singer Marie Osmond revealed that she was actually the first celebrity to get her own Barbie.

“I am the first celebrity Barbie doll!” she said on the program’s online after show. “We were born the same year, Barbie and myself. And she’s aging better and it ticks me off!”