Kim Kardashian Says Her Clapback at Tyson Beckford’s Body-Shaming Comment Wasn't Homophobic

Kim Kardashian West is explaining last week’s war of words with Tyson Beckford.

The mom of three faced serious backlash online after she clapped back at model-slash-actor Tyson Beckford for being unimpressed with her figure, with many fans accusing her of implying that he’s gay.

Discussing the dust-up during a radio interview Thursday morning, the reality star turned makeup mogul stood by her decision to defend herself against Beckford’s bullying.

“Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body-shame me? Like, okay. Okay. Okay, sis. You’re going to body-shame me?” she told Big Boy on Real 92.3. “People were sending me stuff on his page, he keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, dude, that’s so female lame to me. That’s just lame to me. And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying sis? All my best friends are gay, I support the community, I love the community, they love me, that has nothing to do with this.”

It all started on The Shade Room’s Instagram. Alongside a photo of Kardashian West, 37, heading to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Beckford commented, “Sorry I Don’t care for it personally,” and “She is not real,doctor f—ed up on her right hip,” suggesting that she’s had plastic surgery.

In an Instagram comment, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to Beckford’s diss, snapping back, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” with a trio of choice hashtags, including a cup of tea.

Right away, the fallout began to bubble up online as users chastised the allegedly homophobic undertones to her comment. (“Sis” is short for “sister.”)

Tyson: I don't find her body work attractive

Kim: We no you don't, cause you gay

Y'all: Oooooohhhhh Kim with the Clapback.



Yes, defend your faves being homophobic and problematic. — Not Quite Trash, More Like Compost (@MadDapr)

July 31, 2018

Kim kardashian just called Tyson Beckford a batti pic.twitter.com/5p2cySaRTt — sailor mün (@BMCakeCakeCake)

July 31, 2018

Kim Kardashian implied Tyson Beckford is gay becuse he doesn’t like her poorly sculpted build a bitch body pic.twitter.com/PnTy52iTR7 — Period. Pereyud. Periöd. (@CourtneyT_94)

July 31, 2018

Beckford, 47, addressed rumors about his sexuality in an interview with BET in 2009.

“I work with GLAAD, I work with Gay Men’s Health Crisis — I work with all of that. It’s just I’m a straight man who got a little bit of style so they just say, ‘He’s gay,'” he said.

“My cousin is gay and I love him to death. I have more fun hanging out with him than I do my straight friends because he’s got style, he’s got flavor. I can take him shoe shopping with me and my girl, we know we’re getting the best advice,” he added. “To me, it’s like the best of both worlds. As soon as people see me, ‘Oh, he’s gay.’ I’m like, well, I don’t have that much flavor. I got flavor but I don’t have that much. I love my gay brothers and sisters.”

Neither Kardashian West nor Beckford returned PEOPLE’s requests for comments after the initial Instagram comments.