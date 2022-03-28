Kim Kardashian says controversial advice to women in business was taken out of context: 'It wasn't a blanket statement'

Kim Kardashian faced backlash over recent comments about women in business. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ Magazine Innovators Awards)

Kim Kardashian is ready to talk about those comments.

"I have the best advice for women in business," she told Variety in an interview published this month. "Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Her words were immediately slammed. After all, as many pointed out, the reality star and entrepreneur hasn't faced many of the challenges that other women do. Her quotes were even paraphrased Sunday at the Oscars, when host Regina Hall joked that she had an inspirational quote for Dame Judi Dench, one of the night's Best Actress nominees, who lost out on the trophy to The Eyes of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain. "This is from Kim Kardashian: 'Work harder,'" Hall deadpanned.

In the clip of a new interview that Kardashian, her sisters Kourtney and their mom, Kris Jenner, did with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, to promote their upcoming show on Hulu, she explained what she meant.

"Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversations around it, and it became a soundbite, really, with no context," Kardashian said. "I came off of the notion in the question right before, which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous. And I … my whole tone and attitude changed, with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women. And the advice that I would give is that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success, and you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it's easy, and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. And you can, if you put in a lot of hard work."

She apologized to those who were offended.

"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect that work or think that they don't work hard. I know that they do," Kardashian said. "That was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way."

The network teased that the full interview, which is scheduled to air in a primetime special on April 6, also will address her divorce from Kanye West.