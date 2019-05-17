Kim Kardashian fans gush over the 'perfect' name she and Kanye West chose for their baby boy

It’s here!

No, not the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced they had welcomed their fourth child, a healthy baby boy, via surrogate on May 10.

New parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2019 Met Gala in New York. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) More

Until now, however, fans knew only that he was “perfect,” according to mom. She kept the name of Chicago, Saint and North’s new sibling under wraps until one week later, despite much speculation.

Kardashian dropped the news on social media Friday in a short message: “Psalm West.”

As Kardashian has been known to do, she elicited a flurry of reactions. Quickly.

Her name revelation racked up hundreds of thousands of likes within the first 30 minutes of its posting. The instant verdict was that the name was a hit, especially after someone helpfully shared the official definition of “psalm” for those who weren’t familiar.

There was also a minor discussion about how to pronounce it.

me trying to figure out how to actually say it correctly pic.twitter.com/jAiyWtzqnm — ͏ ry ♡ (@ryanhartex) May 17, 2019

@amyyyholdsworth @becciblackburn gen had no idea, looks better than it sounds.. Like a posh name for sam😂 pic.twitter.com/jEbCLcCUXo — Sadie Quinn (@sadiequinn_x) May 17, 2019

Me trying to pronounce the name pic.twitter.com/8kGBaUNfqf — EZЯA (@Ezraotic) May 17, 2019

And, of course, there were a few critics. After all, people have heated opinions about both the Kardashians and baby names.

Dang.. what a missed opportunity to name your child “Key”. I love Key West ☀️🌴 — Lauren G⚜️ (@lauriellegab) May 17, 2019

But, for the most part, Kardashian fans were elated.

You knocked this one out the Park!!! "Psalm" one of my favorite books of the Bible🙏🏽🙏🏽Congratulations on your new Blessing🙏🏽😘💕💖 pic.twitter.com/MXA3RkvK03 — ChastitySunshine (@ChastityBelt33) May 17, 2019

The book of Psalm was created by King David to give praises to God. This name is perfect for where you and Kanye are in your lives right now. You are publicly giving God praise for the world to see — TheRealSavannahLynn (@amensavannahlyn) May 17, 2019

OMGGG I guessed his name was going to be Hymn West because music and Sunday Service is so important to your family, Psalm & Hymn are so closely related!! — Tash Ж (@tash_kardash) May 17, 2019

SO CUTE. — 𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧 (@arianawdemetria) May 17, 2019

PERFECT! — KIMKW IS ICONIC (@kimspeople) May 17, 2019

DOPEST NAME YET — ros sees 👻s (@nikorosco) May 17, 2019

I just got CHILLS 😍😍😍😍

To Psalm West 🌌 — Nicki's Bitch (@ManuelaZolanski) May 17, 2019

It’s actually pretty perfect. 👍🏽 — Georgie Girl (@fattyfishsticks) May 17, 2019

The name brings to mind the exclusive Sunday Service that West has presided over and that his family has attended since January.

Kardashian and West will mark their fifth anniversary on May 24.

She noted their special day in a post one day before announcing her youngest son’s name.

“5 years and 4 kids,” Kardashian wrote in part. “Life couldn’t be better!”

