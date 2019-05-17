    Kim Kardashian fans gush over the 'perfect' name she and Kanye West chose for their baby boy

    It’s here!

    No, not the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced they had welcomed their fourth child, a healthy baby boy, via surrogate on May 10.

    New parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2019 Met Gala in New York. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

    Until now, however, fans knew only that he was “perfect,” according to mom. She kept the name of Chicago, Saint and North’s new sibling under wraps until one week later, despite much speculation.

    Kardashian dropped the news on social media Friday in a short message: “Psalm West.”

    As Kardashian has been known to do, she elicited a flurry of reactions. Quickly.

    Her name revelation racked up hundreds of thousands of likes within the first 30 minutes of its posting. The instant verdict was that the name was a hit, especially after someone helpfully shared the official definition of “psalm” for those who weren’t familiar.

    There was also a minor discussion about how to pronounce it.

    And, of course, there were a few critics. After all, people have heated opinions about both the Kardashians and baby names.

    But, for the most part, Kardashian fans were elated.

    The name brings to mind the exclusive Sunday Service that West has presided over and that his family has attended since January.

    Kardashian and West will mark their fifth anniversary on May 24.

    She noted their special day in a post one day before announcing her youngest son’s name.

    “5 years and 4 kids,” Kardashian wrote in part. “Life couldn’t be better!”

