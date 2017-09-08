Kim Kardashian Reveals New Platinum Locks Are Her 'Real Hair': I've 'Wanted to Do This For a While'

The reality star spent a week making sure her new hair color turned out the perfect hue.

Kim Kardashian shocked fans by going blonde seemingly overnight, but the reality star actually spent a week preparing for her big New York Fashion Week debut.

In a post on her website on Thursday, the 36-year-old reality star opened up about her silver hair and the week it took to achieve the color.

“I’ve been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I’m so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair,” Kardashian wrote. “My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color.”

“We had wanted to do this for a while. Chris felt it would be a great transition from the super long, sleek hair we started doing last year in Paris,” Kardashian continued. “We wanted a whole new vibe and the silver tone is such an iconic look -- the modern version of platinum blonde.”

This isn't the first time Kardashian has traded her dark locks for something lighter, but this time, she says she put in major work to make it stick.

“I was so scared that my hair would get ruined. It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair -- we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged,” she revealed. "Then, we did another five-hour session. In the end, so worth it.”

“The last time I went platinum, a few years back, I dyed it in one sitting and never gave it the proper time,” Kardashian confessed. “I had to spend a week with yellow hair, just [using Olaplex] and conditioning it every day, until we toned it and got to lift this amazing white-silver color."

“I’m so happy with it and want to keep it a while!” she added.

