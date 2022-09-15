Kim Kardashian reveals what kind of man she wants to date next

On The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday, Kim Kardashian spoke about being newly single, and what she might do when she begins dating once again following her break up with comedian Pete Davidson last month.

“Do you get set up by friends? Do you go on a dating app?” Corden asked. “How does Kim K. get a date?” “I haven’t really thought about it, because I just — I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that,” Kardashian said. “But I think my next route will — I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places. Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm…”

And it appears when she’s ready to date again, Kardashian may go the intellectual route next time around.

“I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney,” Kardashian said, “that’s maybe what I envision in the future.” “I like where your mind’s at here,” Corden said. “So if we ever see, like, paparazzi shots of, like, ‘Kim Kardashian spotted at NASA,’ we’ll be like, ‘Ahhhh, she’s back at it.’”