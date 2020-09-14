Kim Kardashian responds to critics of her new Skims maternity shapewear line

Kim Kardashian is addressing the latest Skims controversy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced over the weekend that her shapewear brand, known for selling waist trainers and other body slimming products, will be launching a maternity line — and it was met with swift backlash.

Actress and body image activist Jameela Jamil was one critic who put it succinctly, tweeting, “It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason.”

Kardashian heard the criticism, leading to her addressing it on social media on Sunday. However, she also made it clear that she’s not backing down.

In a series of tweets, Kardashian said that the line of maternity “solutionwear” is “not to slim but to support” the bodies of pregnant women. (FWIW, there are many pregnancy support undergarment brands out there, including Belevation.)

To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

The saleswoman said the products “help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach,” which affect the “lower back.” The pieces of the collection that cover legs supposedly act like compression garments and help with swelling. She also made a pitch for it being helpful for women recovering from a C-section.

The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back - — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling. It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

Kardashian said that she launched the line “in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote requesting it” — and also based on her own experience with two difficult pregnancies. (She had North and Saint West naturally before turning to surrogates for Chicago and Psalm amid life-threatening pregnancy issues.)

We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

Kardashian said she’s received “positive feedback” so far from “pregnant women around the world,” so she’s not backing down.

Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

Jamil, who founded the I Weigh community, has been a frequent critic of the Kardashians, including calling out how they cash big paychecks for shilling detox teas.

“I wish we could just normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside,” Jamil wrote on Instagram after her tweet. “You don’t need your shape corrected or hidden” while pregnant.

But not everyone thinks it’s a terrible idea. Chrissy Teigen, who is sometimes friendly with Kardashians, is expecting her third child with John Legend and addressed the “controversy that is pregnancy shapewear.”

In some tweets, she said the purpose of the undergarments is “not to be smaller.”

on the controversy that is pregnancy shapewear: it’s not to be smaller. these brands aren’t pressuring us to be smaller. thanks for looking out for us everyone but we’re good! https://t.co/8arPjfDiUl — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

She said she feels “zero pressure to be a small pregnant person.” Instead, she’s looking for something that’s “comfortable” and that she feels good in.