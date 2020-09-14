    Kim Kardashian responds to critics of her new Skims maternity shapewear line

    Kim Kardashian is addressing the latest Skims controversy.

    The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced over the weekend that her shapewear brand, known for selling waist trainers and other body slimming products, will be launching a maternity line — and it was met with swift backlash.

    Actress and body image activist Jameela Jamil was one critic who put it succinctly, tweeting, “It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason.”

    Kardashian heard the criticism, leading to her addressing it on social media on Sunday. However, she also made it clear that she’s not backing down.

    In a series of tweets, Kardashian said that the line of maternity “solutionwear” is “not to slim but to support” the bodies of pregnant women. (FWIW, there are many pregnancy support undergarment brands out there, including Belevation.)

    The saleswoman said the products “help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach,” which affect the “lower back.” The pieces of the collection that cover legs supposedly act like compression garments and help with swelling. She also made a pitch for it being helpful for women recovering from a C-section.

    Kardashian said that she launched the line “in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote requesting it” — and also based on her own experience with two difficult pregnancies. (She had North and Saint West naturally before turning to surrogates for Chicago and Psalm amid life-threatening pregnancy issues.)

    Kardashian said she’s received “positive feedback” so far from “pregnant women around the world,” so she’s not backing down.

    Jamil, who founded the I Weigh community, has been a frequent critic of the Kardashians, including calling out how they cash big paychecks for shilling detox teas.

    “I wish we could just normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside,” Jamil wrote on Instagram after her tweet. “You don’t need your shape corrected or hidden” while pregnant.

    But not everyone thinks it’s a terrible idea. Chrissy Teigen, who is sometimes friendly with Kardashians, is expecting her third child with John Legend and addressed the “controversy that is pregnancy shapewear.”

    In some tweets, she said the purpose of the undergarments is “not to be smaller.”

    She said she feels “zero pressure to be a small pregnant person.” Instead, she’s looking for something that’s “comfortable” and that she feels good in.


    Last week, it was announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was Kardashian’s ticket to fame after her sex tape, would be ending after 20 seasons. It’s to focus on the many other business ventures, like Skims, the family has launched amid the success of the reality show. However, there are reports that the Kardashians are also hoping to land a more lucrative deal with a streaming service.

