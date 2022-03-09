Kim Kardashian says viewers will learn all about Pete Davidson romance on Hulu show

Fans curious about how Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance came to be will get some answers soon. When The Kardashians debuts on Hulu next month, the reality star doesn't shy away from talking about her new boyfriend.

As far as the public knows, Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, met when she hosted Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9, but as usual, it sounds like there is more to the story. In an interview with Variety, Kardashian says viewers will see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

"I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it," she shares.

Davidson has not filmed alongside Kardashian or her famous family — yet.

"I have not filmed with him," she notes. "And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does... But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

One person who does appear in the Hulu series is Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, which might come as a surprise to anyone who has kept up with their divorce drama in recent weeks. Although she claimed he was causing "emotional distress" with his harassing social media posts, many of which are aimed at Davidson, the Skims founder won't bash the rapper on TV.

"Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy," Kardashian explains. "But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don't think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That's just not really what I'm about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good."

West has aired his grievances with Kardashian publicly, though, even critiquing her parenting style. The reality star issued one rare public statement condemning the Grammy winner. But it doesn't sound like that will bleed over to The Kardashians.

"I'm always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we're always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other," she continues. "And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it's important for people to see that things aren't perfect all the time, but that they can get better."

