Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West kicked off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, was spotted with Davidson on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday. In exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE, the pair can be seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster with friends.

They were joined for the outing by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. Davidson, 27, and Barker, 45, know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," an insider tells PEOPLE. "It's just friends hanging out."

Kardashian West recently shared an onscreen kiss with Davidson in a sketch when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time earlier this month. Years prior, they hung out at Kid Cudi's birthday party in January 2019, along with Timothée Chalamet and Kim's husband Kanye West, with whom she's currently going through a divorce.

Reps for Kardashian West and Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Transformative Year Leading Up to Her 41st Birthday

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum began dating Kanye, 44, in 2012 and they wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, the mother of four filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

They've remained amicable as they focus on co-parenting their kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Recently, West was seen in New York City where he supported his estranged wife during her SNL debut. She previously attended some listening events for his 10th studio album Donda in August.

"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce," a source told PEOPLE this month. "She loves having Kanye's support though. They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids."

Davidson has previously dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor, and he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.