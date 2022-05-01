Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner Together

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JD Knapp
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kim Kardashian
    Kim Kardashian
    American television and social media personality
  • Pete Davidson
    Pete Davidson
    Actor
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attendthe 2022 White House Correspondents&#39; Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attendthe 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Paul Morigi/Getty

It was another eventful evening for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The two attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner together on Saturday in Washington, D.C., officially making their red carpet debut together. The Saturday Night Live actor joined the reality star as her guest at the dinner, which celebrates the work of White House journalists and the media.

Kardashian, 41, was invited on behalf of ABC as her new Hulu reality series The Kardashians debuted earlier this month. Their outing comes after they enjoyed the premiere of the follow-up to Keeping Up with the Kardashians together.

For Saturday's event, Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting, shimmering, white-silver Balenciaga Couture gown, while Davidson, 28, played it cool in a black suit with matching sunglasses, a skinny tie, and Vans.

RELATED: Every Must-See Photo from The Kardashians Premiere in L.A.

The couple, holding hands and accompanied by a stern-faced entourage, swanned down the center aisle of massive, crowded ballroom more than an hour and a half after the dinner began as the catering staff struggled to get entrees served to almost 3,000 guests. Pete kept his sunglasses on. And neither said anything as they made their way to their table.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, other notable attendees included President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Martha Stewart, Brooke Shields, and J. Smith-Cameron, as well as multiple cabinet secretaries and other lawmakers and pundits.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attendthe 2022 White House Correspondents&#39; Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attendthe 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Paul Morigi/Getty

The pair first began hinting at their relationship in late 2021 as they were seen spending time with each other at dinners and private gatherings after her SNL hosting debut. Kardashian even threw Davidson an extravagant birthday party in Palm Springs in mid-November.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While on PEOPLE (The TV Show! in February, Davidson referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time publicly. The couple became Instagram official in March after Kardashian posted a series of romantic photos with Davidson.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attendthe 2022 White House Correspondents&#39; Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attendthe 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Paul Morigi/Getty

RELATED: Pete Davidson Spotted at Kardashian Trial as Lawyer Calls Blac Chyna 'The Central Problem' in Case

This is the first WHCD in over two years after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn't Kardashian's first time at the annual dinner — she was a guest in 2012 with mother Kris Jenner.

Kardashian has since become increasingly involved with politics over the past few years. The businesswoman, who passed her "baby bar" in 2021, has spoken out in briefings about prison reform and worked to overturn a number of convictions.

Recommended Stories

  • Guests arrive for White House Correspondents dinner

    STORY: After being canceled for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic and boycotted by Donald Trump during his presidency, the event returns this year with gusto, featuring remarks by comedian Trevor Noah.More than 20 WHCA-related parties are being staged around Washington before and after the major event on Saturday night and multiple senior administration officials will attend as well as a smattering of celebrities from the entertainment world.However, a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Washington, in particular an outbreak at the journalists' white-tie Gridiron dinner early in April, has brought an undercurrent of caution to the White House dinner.Organizers are requiring every attendee be tested for the virus, and some top officials, including infectious disease expert Dr. Antony Fauci, have dropped out.The White House said Biden will take extra precautions at the event - skipping the dinner portion and attend only the speakers program, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. He may opt to wear a mask when he is not speaking.

  • Biden attends White House correspondents' dinner

    Telling jokes at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner on Saturday, President Biden was the first sitting president to attend the event since 2016.

  • Angelina Jolie Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Meets With Injured Children

    Actor and United Nations special envoy talks to some young victims wounded in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station.

  • Naomi Judd, Matriarch of the Judds, Dies at 76

    UPDATED: Singer and television star Naomi Judd, famous for nearly four decades as the matriarch of the country music duo the Judds, died Saturday at 76. No cause of death was immediately given, although in a statement daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd attributed their mother’s death to “the disease of mental illness.” “Today we […]

  • Priscilla Presley Gives Austin Butler’s Elvis Her Seal of Approval: ‘Wow!!! Bravo to Him’

    Ex-wife of legend praises Tom Hanks and Butler in their roles in director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film

  • Rita Wilson Posts Throwback Wedding Photo to Celebrate 34th Anniversary with Tom Hanks

    The Hollywood couple tied the knot in 1988, and is keeping their romance alive more than three decades later

  • So This Is How Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss Finally Made Up

    There’s nothing like some delicious food to bring two people together! After clashing with Kandi Burruss during the upcoming Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo Hampton revealed that the two eventually made up over a tasty fast food meal. Marlo divulged on her drama with Kandi in a recent interview with ET. “[We’ve] known each other longer than any of the girls in the group, I dated her godbrother," she explains. "So Kandi, I just see that's my sister. So if I have an issue with y

  • White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Joe Biden Mocked Fox News About Vaccine Hypocrisy and More

    Although White House Correspondents’ Dinner host Trevor Noah is used to delivering political comedy every night on “The Daily Show,” President Joe Biden debuted a surprisingly witty comedy set during the April 30 event in Washington D.C. Biden poked fun at journalists, Republicans, Rudy Giuliani and even himself, but he delivered some of his biggest […]

  • A Look At The Heartbreak And Shame Black Women Endure With Infertility

    “I never said anything to anyone else because in our culture…it was not something that you shared”

  • Yahoo News Special Report

    This is a Yahoo News special report.

  • Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine amid invasion

    Actress Angelina Jolie is visiting the Ukrainian city of Lviv amid the Russian invasion. Lviv’s regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, said in a Telegram post on Saturday that Jolie’s visit was a “surprise” and that she went to a medical center to see the children there. Kozytskyi said Jolie was “very moved” by the stories of…

  • Hollywood actress Jolie visits Lviv, trip interrupted by sirens

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, going to the station to meet people displaced by the war with Russia before later leaving after air-raid sirens sounded. Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, which says more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, which represents around 30% of Ukraine's pre-war population. During the visit to the station, Jolie met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day.

  • Andy Cohen Welcomes Second Baby: 'Meet My Daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!'

    "HERE'S LUCY!!!!!" Andy Cohen captioned an Instagram post Friday, which featured a picture of the Bravo star cuddling baby Lucy

  • Lil Nas X, Lizzo & More Summer Tours You Can’t Miss | Billboard News

    Tomorrow x Together, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and ‘Encanto’ and much more. It’s tour season and we’re running down all the concerts you can’t miss.

  • $1M five-bedroom Sioux Falls home tops sales for April 4

    Million dollar home sales continue in the first half of the year in Sioux Falls with a 1950s-era five-bedroom and three-car garage home sold in eastern Sioux Falls the week of April 4.

  • Ant Anstead denied emergency bid for full custody of son with ex Christina Hall

    A court date has been set for June 28 so that both parties have time to make their arguments as to whether or not the requested change to the custody should be granted.

  • R.I.P. Naomi Judd, country music star

    Naomi Judd has died. As the senior half—with her daughter, Wynonna—of legendary mother-daughter country duo The Judds, Judd was one of the most successful country artists of the 1980s, winning multiple Grammys, charting more than a dozen No. 1 singles, and ultimately being inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame. Per Variety, Judd’s death today was announced publicly by her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley. Judd was 76.

  • Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

    The U.S.-based staff will now get five days of excused, unpaid leave following a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, Amazon told workers in a message it provided to Reuters. "We can continue to safely adjust to our pre-COVID policies," the company said, citing the sustained easing of the pandemic, the availability of vaccines and treatments, and updated public health guidance. The changes come amid a stream of challenges for Amazon after a recent effort to unionize some warehouses.

  • Chrishell Stause May Have A New Love Interest Post-Breakup 👀

    After 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause divorced actor Justin Hartley, she started dating co-star Jason Oppenheim—but now, the pair have split. Who's next?

  • White House Correspondents' Dinner returns

    The White House Correspondents' Dinner returned to Washington D.C. Saturday night after a two year COVID induced hiatus.