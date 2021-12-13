Kim Kardashian passes baby bar law exam after failing ‘3 times in 2 years’: ‘This wasn’t easy or handed to me’

Kim Kardashian has passed her baby bar law exam on the fourth try. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni0

Kim Kardashian is one step closer to becoming a lawyer.

On Monday the reality star, 41, shared that she passed her baby bar law exam on the fourth try. She was celebratory about the news and proud of herself for not giving up along her unusual path into law.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" she posted on Twitter Monday morning along with a bathroom glamour shot. "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me."

The mom of four, who is going through a divorce from Kanye West, noted that she "failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses)."

The prison reform advocate explained that in California, "the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams." The "baby bar," which is really called the First-Year Law Students' Examination (FYLSE), "was just the first one but with the harder pass rate."

She said top lawyers told her the way she's studying law "was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route." However, "it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

Kardashian thanked Van Jones for encouraging her to pursue law as well as her two mentor lawyers, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney of #cut50 (an Oakland, Calif.,-based prison reform organization co-founded by Jackson and Jones) and the law school prep course professors she worked with.

She wrote, "10 hour days, daily 4 hour zooms, our in person practice tests week after week. We did it!"

Kardashian noted her late father, famed O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Kardashian, would "be so proud." Though she added, "I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like him, but he would’ve been my best cheerleader."

She ended by writing, "Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

In the May 2019 issue of Vogue, the Skims and KKW Beauty founder revealed her hopes for becoming an attorney. She said it would help her become a better advocate for prison reform. She said she hoped to open her own law firm one day.

Her path has been untraditional. Kardashian, who does not have an undergraduate degree, was not required by the state of California to have a law degree as a prerequisite for taking the baby bar exam. California as well as states including Vermont, Virginia and Washington, have an alternative path for people, known as “law readers,” by apprenticing with a practicing lawyer for a designated amount of time each week. After one year as an apprentice, applicants are eligible to take the baby bar. If they pass, they are permitted to continue studying for three more years. The program requires four years as an apprentice at a law office or for a judge. She will also have to take the actual bar exam.

Kardashian — who dressed as Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde character Elle Woods the year she announced she was pursuing law — has shared some of her journey with fans. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians in May, there was an episode, filmed in November, showing her prepping for an exam retake while she and all four of her kids had COVID. She's also shared photos of herself studying, including some in a bikini.

Over the weekend, Kardashian filed documents to be legally single, amid her divorce from West. She also wants to drop the rapper's name from hers. She has been dating Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson since October.