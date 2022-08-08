Kim Kardashian 'is not happy' about Kanye West mocking Pete Davidson after their breakup with 'Skete' post

Kim Kardashian is "not happy" about Kanye West's petty reaction to her breakup with Pete Davidson.

West celebrated the demise of his ex-wife's first public romance since their divorce on Monday morning, posting a fake New York Times headline declaring "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." The rapper and designer, who clearly wasn't a fan of the pairing, used the nickname "Skete" to publicly disparage the comedian, who started dating Kardashian last fall. West, who shares four children with Kardashian, has since deleted it.

Kim Kardashian "not happy" about Kanye West's "Skete Davidson dead post." (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue)

While a rep for Kardashian hasn't commented, a source tells Yahoo Entertainment, "Kim is not happy about the post." She and the Saturday Night Live alum "amicably split" and they're "both supportive of each other," so West's mockery is bothersome.

E! News reports that The Kardashians star "asked numerous times" that West to "take down the post." Meanwhile, a Kardashian source told DailyMail.com that it was not so much asking as it was "demanding." After being up for four hours, the post — which also took a dig at Kid Cudi — was removed from West's page.

The latter website reported that Kardashian "will never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects. She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children. She won’t stand for this type of behavior from him."

News of the breakup, which took place early last week, was announced Friday. A source told Yahoo at the time it is an amicable split as Kardashian and Davidson are pulled apart by their life and work circumstances. (He's in Australia working; she lives and works in L.A., where her kids are based.)

West and Kardashian officially separated in January 2021. She started dating Davidson after she guest-hosted Saturday Night Live in October. Davidson has since gotten to know the four children she shares with West — and has talked about his dream of having his own children. But things obviously didn't progress that far. Less than a month later, they called it quits.