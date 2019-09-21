Kim Kardashian Looks Back at Heartfelt Notes to Late Father: 'He Saved Every Card I Wrote Him'

Kim Kardashian West is taking a trip down memory lane to remember her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared via Instagram Stories old letters and cards she gave to her father when she was younger.

“He saved every card I wrote him,” Kim captioned one Father’s Day card she found from 2002.

Inside the card, the then-21-year-old star wrote to her father, “I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day!”

She signed the card “Kimberly” with a heart.

Kim shared another sweet Father’s Day letter from when she was much younger, posting what looked a card made during her elementary school days.

Kim shared that Robert would often leave notes for his daughter as well.

In one letter she found, her father said where he was “for Uncle Larry’s birthday,” adding, “I have my pager” and “I’ll be home around 10 or 11.”

“I love you, Daddy,” he signed the note.

Kim explained in her Story that her father “would always leave me notes when we lived together.”

Robert died in 2003 at age 59 from esophageal cancer.

Kim recently shared that she had an emotional moment remembering her father when she last saw O.J. Simpson, a client and friend of her late father.