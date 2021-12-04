Kim Kardashian shuts down speculation that she shaded her former friend, 'Real Housewives of Miami' star Larsa Pippen

Kim Kardashian insists she didn't shade her former friend Larsa Pippen in a new social media post. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian isn’t shading anyone — despite what some fans are speculating.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum raised eyebrows on Dec. 3, when she shared a selfie to social media . The photo, which was posted on Twitter and Instagram and showed Kardashian sporting a pink top, is captioned, “They can steal your recipe but the sauce won't taste the same.”

That line made some people speculate that Kardashian was referencing The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, a former friend of the KKW Beauty founder.

In a promo for the upcoming season of the reality show, which begins streaming Dec. 16 on Peacock following its initial run on Bravo, Pippen is accused by her co-stars of wanting to be just like Kardashian. In the clip, Pippen’s castmate Adriana de Moura declares, “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian's, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you're never going to be.”

Despite the coincidental timing, Kardashian took to Twitter to clear the air. In response to a fan questioning her caption’s intentions, she wrote, “No shade throwing, I don't do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL."

Kardashian and Pippen’s falling out, which occurred some time in the last two years, has been a bit of a mystery. Last year, an insider for E! News claimed that the two had simply drifted apart as Kardashian focused on her kids and getting her husband, Kanye West, in a better place following his mental health struggles. However, that didn’t quite explain why Kardashian and the rest of her family unfollowed Pippen on social media.

Pippen offered her own side of the story on the Hollywood Raw podcast, telling the hosts that West was a reason why she is no longer in the family’s lives.

"[Kanye] used to call me at four, five, and six o'clock in the morning," she claimed. "I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like, 'I love you, you’re the best, things will get better.' I was his go-to person to call when he wasn't happy with X, Y, and Z. ... Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn't bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, 'Oh, she's this and she’s that.' [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f**k?”