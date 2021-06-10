Kim Kardashian Has Known About Kanye West's Relationship with Irina Shayk for 'Weeks,' Source Says

Kim Kardashian is only thinking about her children on the heels of the news that ex Kanye West is seeing model Irina Shayk.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, filed for divorce from the rapper, 43, in February, following a tumultuous year. The former couple, who wed in May of 2014, share daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, Psalm, 2.

After West and Shayk, 35, were spotted together in France earlier this week, a source says that Kardashian has known about their budding romance "for weeks."

"It doesn't bother Kim that Kanye is dating," the insider says. "Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around."

The source adds, "Kim doesn't want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids."

Presley Ann/Getty; Roy Rochlin/Getty; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

RELATED: Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are Seeing Each Other - There's 'Interest from Both Sides': Sources

Another source previously told PEOPLE that the Yeezy designer and Shayk, who shares daughter Lea De Seine, 3½, with ex Bradley Cooper, have known each other "professionally" for years.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," the source said, adding that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste in France. "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France."

"She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted," the source continued. "They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

Listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day for more on Kanye West and Irina Shayk.

Story continues

RELATED: Kim Kardashian 'Doing Great' 3 Months After Divorce Filing: 'She's Come a Long Way,' Source Says

A second insider said that the new couple met "a while back" when they crossed paths in the fashion industry.

Shayk previously modeled for Yeezy and appeared in his music video for "Power." West also name-dropped her in "Christian Dior Flow" with the lyric "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen" back in 2010.

"Irina isn't friends with Kim at all, so there's no weirdness there," added the second insider.