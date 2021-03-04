Kim Kardashian and Kids Will Continue to Live in $60 Million Mansion She Shared with Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian and Kids Will Continue to Live in $60 Million Mansion She Shared with Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian and Kids Will Continue to Live in $60 Million Mansion She Shared with Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian and Kids Will Continue to Live in $60 Million Mansion She Shared with Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian and Kids Will Continue to Live in $60 Million Mansion She Shared with Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian and Kids Will Continue to Live in $60 Million Mansion She Shared with Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian and Kids Will Continue to Live in $60 Million Mansion She Shared with Kanye West

·3 min read
Amid her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian will not be moving out of the $60 million mansion the couple shared in Hidden Hills.

"Kim plans on staying at the Hidden Hills house with the kids. This is their home and Kim doesn't want to move right now at least," a source tells PEOPLE. Kardashian, 40, and the four children she shares with West — daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May — have been living in the home, while West, 43, has been back and forth between L.A. and his ranch in Wyoming.

"Kanye lives elsewhere but is happy that Kim is staying at the family house," the source continued. "They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy. He doesn't want to fight with Kim about anything."

RELATED: Inside Kardashian-West HQ: All the Photos Kim and Kanye Have Shared of Their $60 Million Mansion

Kanye West/Twitter; Inset: Bryan Bedder/Getty

kim Kardashian/ instagram

Kanye West Twitter

The former couple purchased the headline-grabbing home for a reported $20 million in 2014 and undertook a top to bottom remodel. West collaborated with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to create a living space with a restrained palette, almost church-like architecture, and minimal furnishings. The family finally moved into the property in December 2017 and Kris Jenner tweeted in 2018 that the house is now worth $60 million.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"We decided we wanted a house that didn't need baby proofing," Kardashian West told archdigest.com of the interiors' smooth surfaces. She does, however, have a difficult time keeping the all-white furniture clean with four kids.

"Oh my God. I run around the house with towels," she said. "You just have to take a deep breath and say, 'Ok, it's going to happen. We decided to have light colors.'"

Outside, the estate, which is located in a private, celebrity-favorite community, boasts 3.5 acres, two swimming pools, two spas and its own vineyard.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

The couple sold their previous house, a Bel Air mansion they renovated for several years but never moved into, for $18 million in 2017.

News of Kardashian and West's split came after a tumultuous period for the pair, who appeared to be on the brink of divorce last summer before reconnecting and spending private time together with their children.

RELATED: Kanye West Posts Photos Inside $60M House As Kim Responds: 'We Had a Rule to Not Show Our Home'

Then, in January, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce from West.

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said. "And Kim is okay with it."

Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February.

