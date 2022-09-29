Kim Kardashian tells Khloé her sisters are 'concerned' for her: 'You're really skinny'

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu , Khloé ’s sisters expressed concern about her weight loss. Khloé, who has dealt with body image issues in the past, and had at one point referred to herself as the “fat sister,” received backlash just hours before the episode aired for calling herself a “fatty” after eating two vitamin gummies. The gummies were a promotional gift from her sister Kourtney ’s new gummy vitamin brand, Lemme .

“You look very skinny,” Kim said. “I will say that Kendall and Kylie , not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you, because you’re really skinny. I said, ‘I think she’s a bit stressed, and I think that she —” “And Kendall said it,” Khloé interjected, seemingly flattered, “the model?” “Kendall said it,” Kim replied. “And so I said, ‘No, guys, she’s fine.’ And I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.’”

Fans have also been concerned about Khloé’s weight loss in recent months, but at the time of filming, Khloé had been going through a lot due to the fact that Tristan Thompson fathered another woman’s baby. To make it worse, Thompson fathered the child after he and Khloé had already done an embryo transfer to have a second child via surrogacy, which might have had something to do with her diminishing figure.

“How are you feeling?” Kim asked. “I mean, you know, it’s a lot, but I just like to isolate and deal with things on my own,” Khloé said. “And everyone has problems, so why would I bring that to — it’s like, you just gotta deal with that.”

The Kardashians streams on Thursday at 12 a.m. on Hulu.

