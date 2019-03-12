    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West slammed for showing up late to Chance the Rapper's wedding: 'How tacky'

    Raechal Shewfelt
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attended Chance the Rapper’s wedding. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure know how to make an entrance.

    On Saturday, the famous couple attracted attention for their arrival at Chance the Rapper’s lavish wedding to his childhood sweetheart Kirsten Corley at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, Calif. They weren’t the only celebrities who attended — comedian Dave Chappelle, singer Kirk Franklin and other recognizable names were there, too — but Kardashian and West were late. The bride and groom had already taken their places at the front and were exchanging vows.

    Kimye was instructed by (an apparently non-starstruck) wedding organizer to remain at the back of the audience rather than take their seats.

    While West’s frequent collaborator Chance seemed unfazed by his friend’s tardiness, judging by how happy he looked in photos from the day, social media commenters were less forgiving. They were happy to call out Kardashian and West.

    There was also a contingent of people who found West’s short-sleeved shirt inappropriate for the fancy occasion.

    But Chance himself wasn’t complaining, and he posted stunning photos from the event to social media on Monday.

    The Wests seemed to have a good time, too.

    Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.