Kim Kardashian and Kanye West slammed for showing up late to Chance the Rapper's wedding: 'How tacky'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure know how to make an entrance.

On Saturday, the famous couple attracted attention for their arrival at Chance the Rapper’s lavish wedding to his childhood sweetheart Kirsten Corley at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, Calif. They weren’t the only celebrities who attended — comedian Dave Chappelle, singer Kirk Franklin and other recognizable names were there, too — but Kardashian and West were late. The bride and groom had already taken their places at the front and were exchanging vows.

Kimye was instructed by (an apparently non-starstruck) wedding organizer to remain at the back of the audience rather than take their seats.

While West’s frequent collaborator Chance seemed unfazed by his friend’s tardiness, judging by how happy he looked in photos from the day, social media commenters were less forgiving. They were happy to call out Kardashian and West.

Kim and Kanye showing up late to Chance’s wedding is high key disrespectful.

How are you late to a wedding? — ℍ𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕙 (@Hannah23RP) March 12, 2019

Kim and Kanye are so trashy for arriving late to chance the rappers wedding trying to steal the show how tacky — gab (@Gabbyv57) March 12, 2019

Especially if they idolize and love you as much as Chance does Kanye https://t.co/ftvL2banER — 🧜🏿‍♀️miami (@_miamonett) March 12, 2019

As much as Chance looks up to Kanye & takes up for him… the man shows up late to his WEDDING!? https://t.co/vR4rXUoLwN — positiveVibranium✨ (@biancatatum_) March 12, 2019

Kanye and Kim showing up to Chance’s wedding so late that they showed up when they were giving each other their vows is so disrespectful. If you’re late to my wedding, you can just go home — Ashley Banner (@bannerashley) March 12, 2019

There was also a contingent of people who found West’s short-sleeved shirt inappropriate for the fancy occasion.

You wear a short sleeve shirt to my wedding, best believe you’ll be standing at the back. pic.twitter.com/DYWi09SXKK — Lux (@luxster_08) March 12, 2019

LMAO SOMEONE SAID KANYE LOOKS LIKE AN APPLEBEES MANAGER IN THIS PIC 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OFpWC6Zz0h — Andrew Linn (@AndrxwLxnn) March 11, 2019

But why did Kanye West look like he just got off work at the mechanic shop at Chance the rapper’s wedding 💀 pic.twitter.com/H3cUXCirVH — Kay 💋 (@GOING_SCOTTY27) March 11, 2019

But Chance himself wasn’t complaining, and he posted stunning photos from the event to social media on Monday.

The Wests seemed to have a good time, too.

