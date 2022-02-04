Kim Kardashian says Kanye West is making co-parenting 'impossible every step of the way'

Kim Kardashian calls out Kanye West for not handling their issues privately. (Photo: Reuters)

Kim Kardashian is hitting back at Kanye West after her estranged husband shaded her parenting. In a statement on social media, the KKW Beauty mogul slammed the rapper's "constant attacks on me" and said he's making co-parenting "impossible."

The public war-of-words started on Friday when the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, called out Kardashian for putting their 8-year-old daughter North on TikTok.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" he captioned a screenshot of his 8-year-old daughter. It's the second time he's publicly said he does not want North on the social media platform.

Kardashian replied 30 minutes later on her Instagram story with a strongly-worded statement.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness," she began.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added.

Kardashian, who shares four children with Ye, noted she hoped to "handle all matters" privately before adding one final shot at the musician.

"And hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded.

Last week, Ye made headlines when publicly aired two grievances he has with Kardashian: that her security allegedly kept him from their kids, and that she puts North on TikTok.

"Don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don't have her on TikTok at all, if I'm not there to approve that," he said on Hollywood Unlocked. "It was done without me knowing and it happened again so I feel like it's poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this 'crazy' narrative. To say someone is crazy, they're trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me."

During the same interview, Ye also brought up an alleged second sex tape of Kardashian and Ray J, forcing her to issue a statement denying its existence.

Kardashian filed for divorce one year ago. Ye tried to get her back for months, but the reality star has moved on with Pete Davidson. The "Runaway" singer is dating Julia Fox.