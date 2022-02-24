Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West is causing 'emotional distress' in new filing

Kim Kardashian says she needs to be declared legally single to help Kanye West move on.

The SKIMS founder filed a new petition claiming her estranged husband is causing "emotional distress" with his social media posts and wants a judge to terminate their marital status. The move comes days after West opposed her request citing financial and custody concerns.

"It is Mr. West's 'bitterness and unhappiness' that Ms. Kardashian seeks relief from," the new filing states.

Kardashian submitted a statement of her own, declaring, "I very much desire to be divorced."

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the reality star says in court documents, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

Kardashian adds, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

The former couple signed a prenuptial agreement before their lavish 2014 wedding, which Kardashian's lawyers say makes many of West's issues moot as they kept financial affairs and business interests separate throughout their marriage.

Related video: Kanye West files motion objecting Kim Kardashian's request to be single

Story continues

A hearing is set for next week where a judge will rule on Kimye's marital status. But they still need to hammer out the final details of their divorce, like custody. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, took aim at Kardashian's parenting over the past few weeks. He recently took "accountability" for seemingly "harassing" Kardashian on social media. But West trolls her on his new album Donda 2 and slams Pete Davidson. He has a whole song "Security" that claims his ex and her new boyfriend are standing in the way of seeing his kids. The Saturday Night Live star has kept a low profile amid the drama, even deactivating his Instagram account— again.