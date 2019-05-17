    Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Go Biblical For Newest Baby's Name

    David Moye

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were apparently biblically inspired when it was time to name their fourth child.

    The couple’s newest child was born May 10 via a surrogate, but they waited a week before announcing on Twitter that their baby boy’s name was “Psalm.”

    If you’re not up on theology, a psalm is a sacred song or hymn and is also the title of a book in the Bible.

    As you might expect, the new name inspired strong reactions from Twitter users. Some loved it ...

    Others weren’t so sure ...

    And then there were those who were looking for any opportunity for snark.

