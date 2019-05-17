Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Go Biblical For Newest Baby's Name

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were apparently biblically inspired when it was time to name their fourth child.
The couple’s newest child was born May 10 via a surrogate, but they waited a week before announcing on Twitter that their baby boy’s name was “Psalm.”
Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019
If you’re not up on theology, a psalm is a sacred song or hymn and is also the title of a book in the Bible.
As you might expect, the new name inspired strong reactions from Twitter users. Some loved it ...
I bet people pronounce it “Palm” 🙄— J. Cole’s Locs (@breamstream) May 17, 2019
A very unique and gorgoeus name. And thats the best chapter of the bible as well— Lena Payton (@LenaPayton2) May 17, 2019
OMGGG I guessed his name was going to be Hymn West because music and Sunday Service is so important to your family, Psalm & Hymn are so closely related!!— Tash Ж (@tash_kardash) May 17, 2019
Others weren’t so sure ...
me trying to figure out how to actually say it correctly pic.twitter.com/jAiyWtzqnm— ͏ ry ♡ (@ryanhartex) May 17, 2019
Dang.. what a missed opportunity to name your child “Key”. I love Key West ☀️🌴— Lauren G⚜️ (@lauriellegab) May 17, 2019
I love you guys, but, I am confused— AD (@Tonys__Tweets) May 17, 2019
And then there were those who were looking for any opportunity for snark.
Psalm body once told me the world is gonna roll me— Honey (@b_do_it_my_way) May 17, 2019
