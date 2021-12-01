Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Show with Daughter North

kanye west, kim kardashian

richie akiva/instagram

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reunited to celebrate the life of their longtime friend and late designer Virgil Abloh at his posthumous presentation for Louis Vuitton.

Kanye, 44, and Kim, 41, were seen front row at the Spring/Summer 2022 Louis Vuitton menswear presentation in Miami on Tuesday evening with their daughter North, 8, sitting in between them. Before the show began, Kim posted a few photos on her Instagram Story, including a sand sculpture of Abloh and an enormous, red Louis Vuitton-branded hot air balloon.

The presentation marks the first time the former couple has been seen together publicly since Kim began dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. In addition to North, Kim and Kanye share daughter Chicago, 3½, and sons Saint West, 5½, and Psalm, 2½. Since Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February, the former couple has focused on co-parenting peacefully.

Louis Vuitton announced that Abloh's final menswear collection in Miami will "pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius." The show was held at the Miami Marine Stadium, where Kanye led a Sunday Service event two years ago to close out Art Basel. Attendees took a ferry to the venue about two hours before the presentation began.

RELATED: Idris Elba Honors Virgil Abloh at Fashion Awards 2021: 'The Fashion Industry Lost a Legend'

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died at age 41 after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

In a statement posted to Abloh's Instagram page by his family, they revealed he underwent "numerous challenging treatments" all while continuing his work in fashion and art. "Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered," the family said. "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design."

Story continues

Abloh's friendship with Kanye dates back well over a decade, and he connected with Kim through the rapper. Though Abloh was not formally educated in fashion (he earned a degree in civil engineering and master's in architecture), he landed an internship at Fendi alongside Kanye in 2009. From there, the duo's collaboration took off.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Stylist Virgil Abloh pose after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

RELATED: Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Collection Will Be Presented on Tuesday 'Per His Wishes'

Abloh later became the creative director for Kanye's creative agency Donda, before starting his first brand, Pyrex Vision, in 2012. He then founded his streetwear label, Off-White, in 2014 before being named the first Black artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear in 2018.

As his fashion career took off, Abloh still stayed close with Kanye and Kim. Also a successful DJ and producer (he notably art directed JAY-Z and Kanye's 2011 album Watch the Throne for which he earned a Grammy nod), Abloh took the stage to DJ at Kim and Kanye's engagement celebration at AT&T Park in San Francisco. When the couple tied the knot, Abloh was by his friend's side as a groomsman.

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton show,

Laurent Vu/Sipa/Shutterstock Kanye West and Virgil Abloh embrace after the designer's debut show as men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

After Abloh's passing, Kim penned an emotional tribute for the designer on Instagram. "God doesn't make mistakes. I know that but I still can't help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it's simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said.

RELATED: Celebrities Honor Virgil Abloh After Designer Dies at 41 Following 2-Year Battle with Cancer

"Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm," she continued. "You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can't even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much."

Kanye dedicated his Sunday Service to his longtime friend after learning the news of his death.

"In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda," Kanye wrote in a message that remained on the site after the event.

During the service, West's choir delivered an emotional rendition of Adele's hit single "Easy on Me" from her new album 30, featuring a revised section of the song. For the first verse, the choir performed a modified set of lyrics. "I know your love flows like a river, and I could wash myself in it forever," they sang. "I know there is hope in these waters, but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in my sin."

The chorus' lyrics were also tweaked: "Go easy on me, father. I am still your child, and I need a chance to feel your love around."